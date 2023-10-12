2 people, dog rescued from Norfolk townhouse fire

NORFOLK, Va. — At least two people are displaced after a fire at two-story townhouse in Norfolk.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the 6500 block of Pasteur Court and found a fire on the first floor of the townhouse complex, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Arriving crews found two people at a window on the second floor, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. One person at the window jumped before fire crews rescued them. The other person was rescued.

The person who jumped from the window was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. Crews also rescued one dog.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said that the fire was under control at 8:48 p.m. and that they are still investigating the cause.