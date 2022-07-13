Watch Now
News

Actions

2 people extricated from vehicle, hospitalized after crash in Suffolk

FXgey9xWIAAdDV6.png
Suffolk Fire-Rescue
FXgey9xWIAAdDV6.png
Posted at 11:18 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 23:18:57-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two people were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after firefighters had to extricate them from their vehicle following a crash in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the crash on Route 58 at Godwin Boulevard. The vehicle's two occupants were trapped inside and had to be removed.

There is currently no information on the patients' condition or the crash's cause.

News 3 is working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo