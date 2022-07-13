2 people extricated from vehicle, hospitalized after crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two people were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after firefighters had to extricate them from their vehicle following a crash in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the crash on Route 58 at Godwin Boulevard. The vehicle's two occupants were trapped inside and had to be removed.

There is currently no information on the patients' condition or the crash's cause.

News 3 is working to learn more.