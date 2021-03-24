2 people hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

HAMPTON, Va. - A 37-year-old man was charged after a crash on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel left him and another driver hospitalized early Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, the call for the three-vehicle crash came in at 6:30 a.m. The crash caused northbound traffic to be diverted onto Route 17.

Police said that the driver of a 2019 Ford F250 suffered a medical emergency while driving and rear-ended a 2017 Acura ILX. The Acura was pushed into the next lane of travel, sideswiping a 2017 Ford Fusion, before being struck again by the Ford F250 and coming to rest on top of the bridge's jersey wall.

The driver of the Acura and Ford F250 were both taken to Riverside General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the Ford F250's driver was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle.