2 people hospitalized in serious condition following Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Two people are in the hospital following an early Saturday morning house fire in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the fire happened around 12:48 a.m., and crews responded to the 400 block of Hanbury Avenue. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

As crews were working to extinguish the main body of fire, PFRES Engine Company 10 entered the home and rescued a man and a woman.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in "serious" condition, PFRES said.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.