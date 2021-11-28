2 people injured, 1 dead after Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after three people were shot, one fatally, in the city late Saturday night.

According to police, at about 11:05 p.m., officers in the area of George Washington Highway N. and Canal Drive heard gunshots nearby. When they checked the area, they found three victims who had been shot.

One of the victims was dead and two more were injured. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.