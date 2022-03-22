2 people injured following shooting in Norfolk on W 26th Street

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting after two people walked into the hospital with injuries.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of W 26th Street for the report of a shooting.

Shortly after, they were dispatched to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for the report of two walk-in gunshot victims. A 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman had both arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in cars.

According to officials, these incidents are related but it is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.