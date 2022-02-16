2 people injured in Suffolk trailer fire, crews on scene

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two people were injured after their trailer home caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews were called to the Magnolia Lake Mobile Home Park, located in the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway, at 11:29 a.m. for reports of a fire. The first units arrived on scene at 11:36 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the home's bedroom. The fire was marked under control at 11:44 a.m.

The home's two occupants suffered minor injuries, were evaluated at the scene and refused medical transport. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said it's unknown at this time if the residents will be displaced.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.