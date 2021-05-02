2 people killed, 1 injured in Norfolk single-vehicle crash

NORFOLK, Va. - Two people were killed and a third was injured in an early Sunday morning crash on Granby Street.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers and personnel from Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the 4200 block of Granby Street at around 1:50 a.m. for the crash. When they arrived, they found two female passengers suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The vehicle's driver was not injured, and a third passenger sustained minor injuries.

The crash's cause remains under investigation.