Watch
News

Actions

2 people killed, 1 injured in Norfolk single-vehicle crash

items.[0].image.alt
Adam Winkler
Crash, 4200 block of Granby Street
thumbnail_image1 (6).jpg
thumbnail_image0 (30).jpg
Posted at 7:30 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 07:30:57-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Two people were killed and a third was injured in an early Sunday morning crash on Granby Street.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers and personnel from Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the 4200 block of Granby Street at around 1:50 a.m. for the crash. When they arrived, they found two female passengers suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The vehicle's driver was not injured, and a third passenger sustained minor injuries.

The crash's cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need