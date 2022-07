PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Two men are dead and two more people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth Tuesday night.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the crash took place at Frederick Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men dead. A third man, as well as a woman, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

