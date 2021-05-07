2 people killed in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people have died after a crash in the 5300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard Thursday night.

Virginia Beach Police say the crash involved only one vehicle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the road will be closed in both directions for several hours.

There is no further information.

VBPD working single vehicle crash involving double fatality. Please avoid 5300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. Roadway will be closed in both directions for several hours. More to follow. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 7, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.