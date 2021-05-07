Watch
News

Actions

2 people killed in Virginia Beach crash

items.[0].image.alt
WTKR
Virginia Beach Police generic.jpeg
Posted at 9:23 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 21:23:13-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people have died after a crash in the 5300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard Thursday night.

Virginia Beach Police say the crash involved only one vehicle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the road will be closed in both directions for several hours.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need