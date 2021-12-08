2 people rescued from Norfolk house fire, no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. - Two people were rescued from a house fire on Woodview Avenue Wednesday morning, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

According to officials at the scene, the fire began in the attic and damaged the side of the house.

Three children and three adults were inside the house at the time of the fire. Norfolk Fire-Rescue personnel rescued one person in a wheelchair and one who was bedridden, and everyone else got out on their own.

No injuries have been reported to civilians or firefighters.

This is a developing story.