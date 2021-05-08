2 people sent to hospital after crash near intersection of Ocean Highway and N.C. 37 Highway

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. - Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash near the intersection of Ocean Highway South and NC 37 Highway that involved two vehicles.

Police say on May 6 at 8:46 p.m., officials received a call for the crash.

The crash involved a log truck and a four-door car that was transporting two people and had extensive damage.

One occupant of the car was able to be removed from the vehicle without extrication, but officials say the second occupant did require extrication.

One person was flown from the scene to Vidant Medical Center and the other was taken by ground to Vidant Chowan Hospital.

The crash caused the northbound lane of Ocean Highway to close for over two hours and traffic was diverted. The southbound lane was also closed temporarily so that East Care Air Ambulance could safely land on scene.

The crash is under investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol.