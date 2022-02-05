2 people sent to hospital after Norfolk house fire on Wedgefield Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. - Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire took place Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Wedgefield Avenue. Officials say the fire started at 12:58 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found heavy fire and smoke and immediately began an interior attack. The fire was brought under control at 3 p.m.

Officials say that the two people in the home were able to escape on their own and were assisted by bystanders once they escaped.

They were sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to officials, the cause of the fire was accidental as a result of discarded matches and/or open flame.