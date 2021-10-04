2 people sent to hospital after stolen vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people are in the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning.

Police said the operator of a stolen vehicle fled the scene after being involved in a serious crash. That crash sent two people to local hospitals for treatment.

Around 4 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications got reports of a serious, two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Indian River and Kempsville Roads.

Investigators said the initial investigation revealed that a Nissan sedan, traveling westbound in the 5300 block of Indian River Road disregarded a red traffic signal and was struck inside the intersection by a Toyota SUV that was traveling south on Kempsville Road.

Two people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The driver and two other occupants in the Nissan ran away, according to police.

During the investigation of the crash, police said it was determined that the Nissan had been reported stolen out of Chesapeake on September 15. The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old juvenile, was later identified, located and has been charged with Felony Hit and Run, Possession of a stolen vehicle, and multiple traffic charges.

The juvenile is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.