2 people shot in parking lot of Allure nightclub in Virginia Beach

Posted at 11:52 PM, Oct 28, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people were shot in the parking lot of Allure nightclub in the 400 block of Newtown Road Thursday night.

As of 11:45 p.m., the scene is very active, and Virginia Beach Police say the investigation is in its very early stages.

There is no word on the severity of the victims' injuries.

There is no further information.

