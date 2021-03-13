2 people taken to hospital after Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in the 1400 block of Azalea Garden Road Friday night.

The call came in at 8 p.m.

Norfolk Police say the crash involved only one vehicle.

The victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are said to be life-threatening.

You are asked to avoid the area while police work to clear the crash.

There is no further information.

#TrafficAlert #NorfolkPD is investigating a single vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Azalea Garden Rd. Two people have been transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while #NPD works to clear the crash. Call came in around 8:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/XPw2yMiGUf — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 13, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.