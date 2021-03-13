Menu

2 people taken to hospital after Norfolk crash

News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 9:20 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 21:20:05-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in the 1400 block of Azalea Garden Road Friday night.

The call came in at 8 p.m.

Norfolk Police say the crash involved only one vehicle.

The victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are said to be life-threatening.

You are asked to avoid the area while police work to clear the crash.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

