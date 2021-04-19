2 people wanted for murder, child neglect in connection to child's death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Detectives are searching for a man and a woman wanted in connection to a child's death.

Police say they are attempting to locate 55-year-old Karen Jackson and 54-year-old Barry Johnson, of Portsmouth.

Both are wanted for felony child neglect and felony murder.

According to officials, on September 23, 2020, around 6:26 p.m., medics responded to a call for an unresponsive child near the 400 block of Hanbury Avenue.

The child was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information about this crime or the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.