2 pets dead, 3 people displaced after apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to an apartment fire that left three people displaced and two pets dead Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, firefighters were called to the Kingsbridge Apartments at 11:02 a.m. after residents in the area reported seeing smoke. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a first-floor apartment with smoke coming from the front door.

The fire was located in the kitchen, according to fire officials. It was called under control at 11:18 a.m.

A dog and a cat were found dead inside the apartment. The apartment's residents, one adult and two children, were not home at the time of the fire.

The apartment was significantly damaged by fire and smoke. Its residents are displaced and making lodging arrangements, the fire department said.

The fire's cause is still under investigation, but is believed to be accidental.