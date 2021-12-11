2 Poquoson students charged with making threats

POQUOSON, Va. - Two Poquoson City Public Schools students have been charged with making threats.

Poquoson Police say the school district notified them of information concerning a possible threat just before noon Friday.

Police immediately began an investigation before deeming the threat not credible.

The two students have been charged with Threats to Burn, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Communicating a Threat over Public Airway.

No further information about the incident will be released due to the age of the students involved.

Poquoson Police say they will continue to work with PCPS to ensure the safety of students and staff in the district.

