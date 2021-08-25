Watch
2 Princess Anne High School football games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

LM Otero/AP
Baylor wide receiver Blake Lynch (2) fumbles the ball at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game SMU. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 6:15 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 18:15:38-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two upcoming football games for Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach have been canceled due to safety protocols associated with COVID-19, Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced Wednesday.

The school district sent an email announcing the cancellation to families and staff.

The upcoming games that have been canceled are:

  • Friday, Aug. 27 - Princess Anne v. Kempsville High School
  • Thursday, Sept. 2 - Princess Anne v. Salem High School

If you purchased tickets for these games, school officials say you should receive a 100% refund to your debit or credit card account within five days.

