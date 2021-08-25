2 Princess Anne High School football games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two upcoming football games for Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach have been canceled due to safety protocols associated with COVID-19, Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced Wednesday.
The school district sent an email announcing the cancellation to families and staff.
The upcoming games that have been canceled are:
- Friday, Aug. 27 - Princess Anne v. Kempsville High School
- Thursday, Sept. 2 - Princess Anne v. Salem High School
If you purchased tickets for these games, school officials say you should receive a 100% refund to your debit or credit card account within five days.