2 Red Lobsters in Hampton Roads are temporarily closed

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dozens of Red Lobster locations across the county abruptly shut their doors, including two in Hampton Roads.

On Red Lobster's website, many of its restaurants are listed as "temporarily closed."

Two of those locations are right here in Hampton Roads:



One in Newport News, located at 12580 Jefferson Ave. (across from the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center)

One in Williamsburg, located at 2100 Richmond Rd. (next to Olive Garden)

Virginia Beach New coffee shop in Virginia Beach celebrates Filipino culture and flavors April Loveland

The seafood chain has recently struggled, reporting millions in losses last year that were partially blamed on its endless shrimp deal, CBS reports.

It's unclear how long the closures will last.

Stay with News 3 for updates.