2 residents, 2 police officers injured following Newport News house fire

Newport News Fire Department
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 09, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Two citizens and two police officers were injured after a house fire left residents trapped inside their two-story home.

According to the Newport News Fire Department, the call for the fire came in at 11:29 a.m. When crews arrived at the scene, located in the 1400 block of Berkshire Drive, they learned that people were trapped inside the burning home.

Firefighters rescued one person from a second-floor bedroom window. A second person jumped from a second-story window and received minor injuries.

The victims were treated for inhalation injuries and fall-related injuries, fire officials said. The injured police officers were treated for inhalation injuries after attempting to rescue the occupants from the fire.

Everyone is expected to recover, fire officials said.

The fire's cause remains under investigation by the Newport News Fire Marshal's Office.

