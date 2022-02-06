2 residents displaced after Chesapeake mobile home fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Two people are displaced after a fire took place Sunday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a mobile home off Campostella Road.

Firefighters received the call at Midway Mobile Home Park at 2:03 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a working fire in a bedroom of a single-wide mobile home. The fire was under control at 2:14 p.m., but officials say extensive damage was already done to the home's interior.

Residents were able to escape safely before crews arrived. No injuries were reported and the fire was deemed accidental.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging arrangements.