2 residents displaced after fire spreads from vehicle to Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Two residents are displaced after a fire in the Greenbrier section of the city.

Chesapeake Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire in the 800 block of Kemp Meadow Way after a call at 2:50 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a two-story home and quickly spread to the home.

Both residents were home at the time. Neighbors were the ones to alert the residents by banging on their front door.

Chesapeake Engine Company 14 arrived six minutes after dispatch and found the fire had extended from the vehicle to the attached garage.

The home sustained significant damage but both residents were able to get out safely.

There were no reported injuries and both residents will make their own lodging arrangements.

