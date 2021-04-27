Watch
2 residents displaced after Suffolk apartment fire

Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Posted at 6:57 PM, Apr 27, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Wilson Pines Apartments complex Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were contacted at 5:09 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene in the 2500 block of East Washington Street at 5:15 p.m.

When crews arrived they found light smoke showing from the second floor apartment. No residents were home at the time of the incident.

The fire was quickly knocked down and was confined to the kitchen.

Officials say the two residents were offered assistance from the American Red Cross. There were no injuries.

The fire was called under control at 5:28 p.m. The cause of fire is still under investigation.

