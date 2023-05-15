2 separate overnight fatal crashes in Surry Co. leave 2 dead

SURRY CO., Va. – Two overnight fatal crashes occurred in Surry County on Sunday, May 14, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the first crash happened on Route 31 (Rolfe Highway) and Route 10 (Colonial Trail West) just after 8:30 p.m. After investigating, authorities learned that 65-year-old Rhonda Green was traveling east on Colonial Train West when she didn’t yield at the intersection and turned left onto Rolfe Highway into the path of a motorcycle.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his motor vehicle upon impact and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries. Police have identified him as 40-year-old Christopher Downey. Green was also taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say the incident is still being investigated but added that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will determine if charges will be placed.

Shortly after police began investigating the first crash, they were made aware of another crash scene located northbound on Clubhouse Road at Blackwater Road.

Authorities say this crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in Surry County. They say it was a single-vehicle crash that occurred when the driver, who was traveling northbound on Clubhouse Road with two passengers, didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Blackwater Road.

Police say the driver traveled through the intersection and went off the paved road into the wooded area. The car was fully engulfed after hitting a tree head-on, and only two of the three people in the car were able to get out, police say.

The passenger in the rear seat who was unable to exit the car died at the scene, police say. He has since been identified as 40-year-old John Bennett Jr.

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. The other passenger was not injured, and the driver was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been identified by police as 20-year-old Siam Stolz.

This crash is also still under investigation, and police say charges are pending.

