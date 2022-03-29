2 South Carolina men arrested after vehicle, foot chase on Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - Two South Carolina residents arrested Sunday after a multi-agency vehicle and foot pursuit on the Eastern Shore, state police say.

According to a news release from Virginia State Police, a trooper was monitoring radar on U.S. 13 north of Dennis Drive when they saw a 2014 Toyota Venza traveling southbound at a high rate of speed around 8:50 a.m. The Venza was first clocked at around 75 mph, leaving the scope of the radar "in excess of 100 mph."

Police say the trooper activated his emergency signals and attempted to stop the Toyota, but the driver failed to yield or stop, and the trooper began a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle was then seen exiting U.S. 13 southbound onto a gravel road leading toward a chicken farm, just south of Dennis Drive, which is northeast of Parksley, Virginia.

The Toyota continued driving into an open field before losing control of the car, and both the driver and passenger fled into a heavily wooded area, police said. A trooper later determined the Venza had been reported stolen on March 26, 2022, from Norristown, Pennsylvania. K-9 officers arrived to assist troopers and deputies in creating a perimeter around the woods.

Police say the K-9 units were able to gain a positive track on the suspects. As the K-9 units followed the scent, local dispatchers received a call from a resident in the area reporting someone trying to break into their outdoor shed at the 18300 block of Country Road. The K-9 units arrived shortly thereafter, and the two men were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police would soon charge the driver, 21-year-old Nathaniel Singletary, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, reckless driving by speed and reckless driving by failure to maintain control of vehicle. Singletary is currently being held without bond at Accomack County Jail.

The passenger of the stolen vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Jaheim Graham of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Graham was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Graham is also being held at Accomack County Jail with no bond.

Singletary and Graham are scheduled to appear in Accomack General District Court on May 9.