2 students currently being questioned after arson incident at Suffolk elementary school

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating an arson incident at a school that took place early Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Florence Bowser Elementary School, located at 4540 Nansemond Parkway.

Officials were called at 2:36 p.m., and the first units arrived at 2:42 p.m.

The fire was confined to a trashcan affixed to the wall in a girls’ restroom on the second floor of the school.

The school had been evacuated, and the fire was out upon the arrival of firefighters. According to officials, there were no injuries.

Battalion Chief Chris Cornwell, Suffolk Fire Marshal, says the fire was intentionally set. They are currently questioning two female students, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, related to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

