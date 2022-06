SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police have detained two juvenile students after an incident involving a gun on the campus of Turlington Woods School Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the school around 1:25 p.m. after administrators alerted them of a report of a student who was believed to be in possession of a firearm while on school property.

Police recovered a firearm during the preliminary investigation, which led to the two students being detained.

This incident is still under investigation.

