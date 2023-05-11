2 Suffolk residents displaced after overnight house fire, Fire Marshal's Office investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Suffolk residents are displaced after an overnight fire broke out in their home, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, crews arrived at the residence, located in the 300 block of Benton Road, and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the house. They began an aggressive interior attack to get it under control.



Fire personnel said the home sustained heavy fire damage. No injuries were reported, but the two occupants are now displaced. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire.