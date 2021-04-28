2 people arrested, charged with first-degree murder, burglary in connection to Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Two people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and burglary in connection with an April 7 homicide in the 200 block of Menchville Court.

On April 7 at 2:13 a.m., police found 39-year-old Salahud-Din Ibn Shabazz dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on Menchville Court.

Police obtained warrants against 40-year-old Newport News man Jeremy Pettway, who was arrested on April 22 and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

Warrants were also obtained charging 30-year-old Tashara Mone Jackson, a Jacksonville woman, with first-degree murder, burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. She was taken into custody April 27 in Hampton.

There is currently no information on a court date for Pettway or Jackson.

This is a developing story.