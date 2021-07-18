2 suspects in custody following late-night Norfolk shooting, multi-city police pursuit ending in crash

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department arrested two suspects after a late-Saturday night shooting and a multi-city police pursuit that ended in a crash in Portsmouth.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m., officers were in the area of Tunstall Avenue when they saw several people shooting at each other. As the officers approached the scene, the suspects got into a vehicle and drove away.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and continued into Portsmouth, where he ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

Police say two suspects, identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Glover and 24-year-old Shy'Quan Dodson, attempted to run away from the suspect vehicle and were taken into custody.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Glover and Dodson are charged with conspiracy, use of a firearm, felony hit-and-run, use of a machine gun and carrying a loaded firearm, with additional charges pending. They are both being held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.