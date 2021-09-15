2 taken to hospital after pickup truck, car collide in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the Kimberly Bridge in the 600 block of N. Main Street Tuesday night.

Dispatchers got calls at 7:46 p.m. about a crash involving a pickup truck and passenger car. Reports advised of a T-bone collision and one person trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash.

Both southbound lanes were briefly closed so officials could rescue the driver from the passenger car. Both vehicles have since been towed from the scene.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the victims emergency medical assessment and treatment. The driver and one passenger of the passenger car were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

