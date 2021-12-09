2 teenage boys hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after being shot multiple times in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot in the East End of the city Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at around 4:05 p.m. Officers responded to the 1100 block of 17th Street, where they found two victims, both adolescent boys, who had been shot multiple times.

Both boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of the boys suffered life-threatening injuries and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red bubble coat with a different-colored hood and dark blue jeans.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.