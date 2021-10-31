2 teenagers hospitalized after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Two juveniles were hospitalized after a shooting in Newport News Saturday afternoon.

According to the Newport News Police Department, at 4:11 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Garden Drive after a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a teenage male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers were also informed of a second teenage male victim who was driven to Newport News Fire Station 2. He was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is currently no suspect information, and the shooting remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.