2 vehicle collision involving school bus in Kill Devil Hills

KILLS DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Kills Devil Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision that involved a Dare County School Bus.

The collision happened when the bus was traveling south on US 158 and a yellow jeep turned right onto US 158 as the bus was passing and collided with the rear end of the bus. The accident occurred in the 3200 block of N. Croatan Highway (US 158) at approximately 7:54 a.m.

There were no injuries reported and minor damage to both vehicles.

There was a total of 17 students on the bus and they attend First Flight Middle and First Flight High School.

Authorities gave the driver of the yellow jeep a citation for an Unsafe Movement Violation.