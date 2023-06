VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A two-vehicle crash that caused downed power lines has led to lane closures on I-64.

All westbound and eastbound lanes are closed near Indian River Road.

VDOT cameras show vehicles being routed in the median.

State troopers are currently working at the scene.

There are no further details to release at this time.

