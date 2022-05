SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating after shots were fired in the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received a call of shots being fired in the area at 8:47 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire.

No one was injured.

There is no further information.

This incident is still under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.