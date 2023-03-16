2 vehicles, including a USPS mail truck, severely damaged in Gloucester crash: AVFR

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Two vehicles, including a USPS mail truck, were severely damaged following a crash in Gloucester, according to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue (AVFR).

AVFR says personnel responded to the scene, located in the 3900 block of Hwy 17, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

Pictures from the scene show the back and one side of the USPS truck completely torn off, mail scattered around the two vehicles, and the broken windshield of the other vehicle.

Despite the extensive damage to the two vehicles, there were no reported injuries, according to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unclear.

Stay with News 3 for updates.