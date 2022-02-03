Watch
2 vessels ground on beach north of Oregon Inlet at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Posted at 10:31 PM, Feb 02, 2022
MANTEO, N.C. — Two fishing vessels ran aground the beach north of Oregon Inlet at Cape Hatteras National Seashore Wednesday, the park announced.

Park officials say all five passengers on board the two vessels made it safely to shore.

The vessels are located approximately 0.8 miles south of Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s off-road vehicle ramp 4.

Park officials say there may have been a collision between the two vessels before the grounding. Salvage activities may continue Wednesday night.

    There is no further information.

