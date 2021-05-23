2 victims hospitalized with serious injuries following fiery crash on I-64

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - Two female victims were seriously injured in an interstate crash that left them trapped in their vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 3:55 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Veracruz driven by 32-year-old Natoria Ann Walker was traveling east on I-64 when Walker ran off the roadway and struck several trees. Her vehicle then overturned and caught fire.

Three occupants were able to escape, and two female victims, including Walker, were entrapped in the vehicle.

Fire and EMS crews were able to extinguish the fire and extract the two victims. One was flown to a local hospital via Nightingale and the other was driven to the hospital, both with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Walker, a Newport News woman, was charged with reckless driving/failure to maintain proper control of vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.