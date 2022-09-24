2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.

They're the 'Blue Marlin Lodge' and the former 'Crest Kitchenette Motel.' Both were among several motels at the Oceanfront in the 60's, which was a time of explosive growth at the Oceanfront.

The Blue Marlin Lodge was built in 1965 and designed by architect William Burton Alderman. It's the only one of three remaining motels designed by Alderman. The Blue Marlin was part of the emergent “Florida-style” resort.

The former Crest Kitchenette Motel (now the Cutty Sark Motel Efficiencies) was designed by William Burton Alderman and constructed by the original owner, William T. Winner, a contractor by trade. Both the Crest Kitchenette Motel and the Blue Marlin Lodge are nominated under the Multiple Property Document, Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort Motels and Hotels (1955-1970).

Virginia also added 'The Jarratt House,' of Petersburg, 'South Garden,' of New Kent County, 'The Goodloe House,' of Staunton, Fauquier County’s African American communities, 'The Blue Ridge Tunnel,' of Nelson County, and 'The Martinsville Historic District,' in the City of Martinsville, were added.

The Virginia Landmarks Register was created in 1965 and is the Commonwealth’s official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance.

