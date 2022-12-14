2 Virginia Beach students make final round for "Jingle your way to a Safe Holiday" contest

Public voting is open for the 2022 “Jingle your way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle up and Drive Responsibly Contest.”

The contest by the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, or YOVASO, challenges students to create a little jingle to encourage people to buckle up and drive safely this holiday season. YOVASO specifically aims to raise awareness about teens practicing safe driving habits during the “high-risk” holiday season, according to its campaign letter.

Two students from Virginia Beach, Mikram Goudar and Liam Conery from Old Donation School, have made it to the final round! You can go vote for Mikram and Liam's jingle on YOVASO’s Facebook or Instagram, or by filling out a survey for the high school and/or middle school jingles.

The students who wrote the top three high school and top three middle school jingles will receive prizes. Voting is only open for two more days, and the winner will be announced this Friday.