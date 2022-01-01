2 Virginia Lottery New Year's Millionaire Raffle tickets bought in Hampton Roads win $1 million each

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Are you a winner?

The Virginia Lottery announced Saturday that two New Year's Millionaire Raffle tickets bought in Hampton Roads, one in Virginia Beach and one in Chesapeake, are now worth $1 million each.

One ticket was bought at the Harris Teeter located at 2800 Arctic Avenue in Virginia Beach and the other was bought at the Cedar Mart located at 1229 Cedar Road in Chesapeake.

Two more tickets, one bought in Alexandria and the other in Stuarts Draft, are also $1 million winners.

In addition, six tickets won $100,000 each, one of which was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 3700 Kecoughtan Road in Hampton. The other five were purchased in Winchester, Mattaponi, Martinsvile, Goode and Henrico.

To check the winning numbers, click here.