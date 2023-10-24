Water main break affecting traffic, water pressure on E. Ocean Ave. repaired: City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk says on of the two water main breaks to happen Tuseday has been repaired.

All lanes of traffic on East Ocean View Avenue and 2nd Bay Street have been reopend, according to the city's post on X.

Earlier in the day drivers impacted on East Ocean View Avenue and Waterside Drive because of two separate water main breaks, according to the city.

East Ocean View Avenue and 2nd Bay Avenue were reduced to one lane in each direction with drivers advised to divert to Pleasant Avenue and Pretty Lake Avenue as alternative routes.

City of Norfolk

According a different City of Norfolk post on X, portions of Waterside Drive eastbound at the Saint Paul's Boulevard intersection and lanes heading eastbound to I-264 were closed and drivers advised to use City Hall Avenue and Brambleton Avenue as alternative routes.

⚠️ Until further notice: Portions of Waterside Dr. eastbound at the Saint Paul’s Blvd. intersection and lanes heading eastbound onto I-264 are closed due to a water main break. Motorists are encouraged to use City Hall Ave. and Brambleton Ave. as alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PU4Dn00li0 — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) October 24, 2023

The city has no update listed for the breakage on Waterside Drive.

The city says that the separate breaks are not related.

When News 3 asked about possible water pressure side effects, the Department of utilities said:

"Some residents in the impacted areas are probably experiencing lower than normal pressure. We will at some point have customers who will not have water service while the repair is being made. We attempt to isolate that to the smallest number of customers possible and work as fast as we can to restore service. When we get a shutdown at the Waterside Dr. and St. Paul’s Blvd. break, there will be some high-volume customers impacted."