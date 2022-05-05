2 women hospitalized after shooting in Norfolk, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - Two women were taken to the hospital after being shot in Norfolk Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 7100 block of Sewells Point Road at around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a gunshot disturbance. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both women were sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

"That corner needs to be flattened, not rebuilt, just flattened," said Jimmie Jerrald, a former Civic League president. "It breeds problems. Every time there's a shooting, it has something to do with that corner."

Jerrald added that there have been at least four shootings in the area in the past two years.

"It's really depressing," Jerrald added. "We have people scrambling just to have the little bit that they have, and then you have somebody coming from somewhere else and pushing it down and trampling over it. It's really depressing."

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.