2-year-old shoots herself, dies in hospital: Hampton Police

Posted at 3:52 PM, Dec 12, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — A 2-year-old died in the hospital after police say she "accidentally shot herself."

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hampton police went to the 500 block of Marcella Road after a call about a shooting, according to a recent press release. Officers found a 2-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound, and she was taken to a local hospital.

Police say that she died from her injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the 2-year-old was inside the residence when she found the loaded firearm and shot herself, according to a press release.

Police say the Major Crimes Unit is still investigating.

