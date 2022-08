PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 2-year-old boy late Wednesday night.

According to the Public Information Officer for the Portsmouth Police Department, authorities received a call around 9:40 p.m. of a juvenile shot in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Blvd.

The juvenile is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

