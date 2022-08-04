Watch Now
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach; driver had medical emergency

School Bus
A school bus is seen parked outside of the Holland Center in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on March 1, 2022.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 04, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A school bus full of children crashed into a ditch early Thursday morning.

According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.

The bus was taking the children on a field trip to JT's Camp Grom. A camp counselor from with Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater (FACT) said none of the children were hurt in the crash and they were able to continue on to that field trip after they got out of the bus safely.

The crash took place around 10 a.m. near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.

Dispatch told News 3 that the crash was caused due to the driver having a medical emergency.

