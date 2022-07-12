20 people displaced, 1 person hospitalized following Norfolk apartment fire

NORFOLK, Va. - Twenty people were displaced from their Norfolk apartments after a fire left eight units damaged Monday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire happened at 6931 Sewells Point Road. Three apartments were left with heavy fire damage, while five apartments were left with smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported to firefighters. One person was taken to the hospital, but fire officials say the injuries are not fire-related.

Seventeen adults and three children are now seeking Red Cross assistance.

Additionally, two cats were rescued from the apartment complex, while one cat was found dead.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.